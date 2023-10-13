Dresden Tri-Valley pushed past Thornville Sheridan for a 28-17 win at Thornville Sheridan High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Scotties’ offense darted in front for a 14-10 lead over the Generals at halftime.

Thornville Sheridan moved ahead of Dresden Tri-Valley 17-14 to start the final quarter.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Scotties were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and Dresden Tri-Valley played in a 14-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Warsaw River View on Sept. 29 at Warsaw River View High School.

