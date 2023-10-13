Cincinnati Oak Hills pushed past Liberty Township Lakota East for a 17-7 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The last time Cincinnati Oak Hills and Liberty Township Lakota East played in a 13-10 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on West Chester Lakota West on Sept. 29 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.