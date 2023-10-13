Cincinnati Indian Hill collected a solid win over Cincinnati Wyoming in a 21-3 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Indian Hill a 7-3 lead over Cincinnati Wyoming.

The Braves opened a small 14-3 gap over the Cowboys at halftime.

Cincinnati Indian Hill jumped to a 21-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Indian Hill played in a 48-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Cincinnati Deer Park and Cincinnati Indian Hill took on Reading on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.