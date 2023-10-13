East Palestine unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Leetonia 29-6 Friday on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave East Palestine a 7-0 lead over Leetonia.

The Bulldogs registered a 15-0 advantage at intermission over the Bears.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

The last time East Palestine and Leetonia played in a 34-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Leetonia faced off against Hanoverton United and East Palestine took on Wellsville on Sept. 29 at East Palestine High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.