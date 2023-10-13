Canton South rolled past Massillon Tuslaw for a comfortable 34-3 victory in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Canton South opened with a 13-3 advantage over Massillon Tuslaw through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 27-3 halftime margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Canton South thundered to a 34-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Canton South and Massillon Tuslaw played in a 49-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Akron Manchester and Canton South took on Wooster Triway on Sept. 29 at Wooster Triway High School.

