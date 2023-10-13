After jumping in front early, Belmont Union Local held off Bellaire squad for a 20-14 win in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Belmont Union Local opened with a 13-0 advantage over Bellaire through the first quarter.

The Jets registered a 20-6 advantage at intermission over the Big Reds.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Big Reds outpointed the Jets 8-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Bellaire and Belmont Union Local faced off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Bellaire High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Belmont Union Local faced off against Cambridge and Bellaire took on St. Clairsville on Sept. 30 at Bellaire High School.

