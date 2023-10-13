Gnadenhutten Indian Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 51-6 win over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley for an Ohio high school football victory at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High on Oct. 13.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley opened with a 20-0 advantage over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley through the first quarter.

The Braves opened a huge 39-6 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley roared to a 45-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Sept. 29 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

