Canton GlenOak finally found a way to top Canton McKinley 7-3 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The scoreboard showed the Bulldogs with a 3-0 lead over the Golden Eagles heading into the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Golden Eagles rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bulldogs 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Canton GlenOak squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Canton McKinley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Canton McKinley faced off against Uniontown Lake and Canton GlenOak took on Massillon Jackson on Sept. 29 at Canton GlenOak High School.

