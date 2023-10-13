Delphos St. John’s took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Rockford Parkway 42-8 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Delphos St. John’s moved in front of Rockford Parkway 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Jays’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Delphos St. John’s and Rockford Parkway were both scoreless.

The Blue Jays held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delphos St. John’s and Rockford Parkway squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Rockford Parkway High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Delphos St. John’s faced off against Coldwater and Rockford Parkway took on Minster on Sept. 29 at Minster High School.

