Coldwater topped Versailles 21-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Coldwater and Versailles locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Cavaliers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Coldwater and Versailles squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Coldwater faced off against Delphos St. John’s and Versailles took on Anna on Sept. 29 at Anna High School.

