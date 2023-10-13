Fairfield used overtime to slip past Middletown 36-30 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Middletown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-0 advantage over Fairfield as the first quarter ended.

The Middies moved ahead by earning a 15-13 advantage over the Indians at the end of the second quarter.

Fairfield broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 16-15 lead over Middletown.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Indians and the Middies locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

Fairfield held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

