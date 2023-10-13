Cincinnati Princeton left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cincinnati Colerain from start to finish for a 44-7 victory on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Princeton a 14-0 lead over Cincinnati Colerain.

The Vikings registered a 24-7 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Cincinnati Princeton jumped to a 44-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Colerain faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Mason and Cincinnati Princeton took on Fairfield on Sept. 29 at Fairfield High School.

