Barnesville scored early and often in a 51-12 win over Sarahsville Shenandoah at Sarahsville Shenandoah High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Barnesville a 14-0 lead over Sarahsville Shenandoah.

The Shamrocks opened a towering 37-6 gap over the Zeps at halftime.

Barnesville thundered to a 44-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Shamrocks held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Barnesville and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Barnesville took on Caldwell on Sept. 29 at Caldwell High School.

