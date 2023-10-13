Circleville Logan Elm finally found a way to top Ashville Teays Valley 35-28 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Ashville Teays Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Circleville Logan Elm as the first quarter ended.

The Vikings had a 21-14 edge on the Braves at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Circleville Logan Elm and Ashville Teays Valley locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Circleville Logan Elm and Ashville Teays Valley played in a 34-17 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Circleville Logan Elm took on Bloom-Carroll on Sept. 29 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

