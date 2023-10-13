Columbus Hamilton Township topped Bloom-Carroll 31-28 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Hamilton Township High on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Columbus Hamilton Township a 21-14 lead over Bloom-Carroll.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Columbus Hamilton Township and Bloom-Carroll each scored in the third quarter.

The Rangers chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Bloom-Carroll and Columbus Hamilton Township played in a 48-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Circleville and Bloom-Carroll took on Circleville Logan Elm on Sept. 29 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

