Logan’s advantage forced Beverly Fort Frye to dig down, but it did to earn a 26-14 win Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Logan showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Beverly Fort Frye as the first quarter ended.

The Cadets and the Chieftains were deadlocked at 7-7 heading to the third quarter.

Beverly Fort Frye moved ahead over Logan when the fourth quarter began 19-14.

The Cadets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Logan faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Logan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Point Pleasant and Logan took on Marietta on Sept. 29 at Logan High School.

