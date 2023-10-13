Cleveland VASJ left no doubt in recording a 45-14 win over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Cleveland VASJ a 21-7 lead over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary.

The Vikings opened a colossal 35-14 gap over the Fighting Irish at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Akron St Vincent – St Mary faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Cleveland VASJ took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Sept. 29 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.