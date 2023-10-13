Columbus Bishop Ready dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-7 win over Bexley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Columbus Bishop Ready opened with a 21-0 advantage over Bexley through the first quarter.

The Silver Knights fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

Columbus Bishop Ready jumped to a 56-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Whitehall-Yearling and Bexley took on Gahanna Columbus Academy on Sept. 29 at Bexley High School.

