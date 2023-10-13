Gahanna Columbus Academy took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Delaware Buckeye Valley 41-8 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Gahanna Columbus Academy thundered in front of Delaware Buckeye Valley 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Gahanna Columbus Academy breathed fire to a 34-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Delaware Buckeye Valley and Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Gahanna Columbus Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Columbus St Charles and Gahanna Columbus Academy took on Bexley on Sept. 29 at Bexley High School.

