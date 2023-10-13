Alliance Marlington rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 37-20 win over Salem for an Ohio high school football victory at Salem High on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Alliance Marlington a 14-0 lead over Salem.

The Dukes opened a monstrous 27-0 gap over the Quakers at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Salem inched back to a 34-13 deficit.

The Quakers outpointed the Dukes 7-3 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Salem and Alliance Marlington squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Alliance Marlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Salem faced off against Minerva and Alliance Marlington took on Beloit West Branch on Sept. 29 at Beloit West Branch High School.

