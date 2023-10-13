Beloit West Branch controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-14 win against Carrollton for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Beloit West Branch jumped in front of Carrollton 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

Beloit West Branch fought to a 42-14 halftime margin at Carrollton’s expense.

Beloit West Branch stormed to a 49-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Beloit West Branch and Carrollton played in a 42-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Beloit West Branch faced off against Alliance Marlington and Carrollton took on Alliance on Sept. 29 at Alliance High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.