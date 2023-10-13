Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Mentor Lake Catholic 62-38 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a close 20-17 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit darted to a 48-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Mentor Lake Catholic faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Parma Padua Franciscan.

