An early dose of momentum helped Bellbrook to a 37-13 runaway past Dayton Oakwood at Bellbrook High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Bellbrook a 14-0 lead over Dayton Oakwood.

The Golden Eagles opened a massive 30-0 gap over the Lumberjacks at the intermission.

Bellbrook and Dayton Oakwood each scored in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Bellbrook and Dayton Oakwood played in a 49-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bellbrook faced off against Franklin and Dayton Oakwood took on Brookville on Sept. 29 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

