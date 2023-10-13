Eaton outlasted Waynesville 32-29 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13. in an extra time thriller in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Eaton a 13-0 lead over Waynesville.

The Spartans bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 19-8.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Waynesville got within 19-11.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Eagles and the Spartans locked in a 26-26 stalemate.

Defense ruled the first overtime period as Eaton and Waynesville were both scoreless.

The Eagles held on with a 6-3 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Last season, Eaton and Waynesville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Eaton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Eaton faced off against Monroe and Waynesville took on Carlisle on Sept. 29 at Waynesville High School.

