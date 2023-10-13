Carlisle posted a narrow 27-20 win over Middletown Madison in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Middletown Madison started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over Carlisle at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 20-20 deadlock.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Carlisle and Middletown Madison squared off on Oct. 15, 2021 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Middletown Madison faced off against Germantown Valley View and Carlisle took on Waynesville on Sept. 29 at Waynesville High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.