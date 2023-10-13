Germantown Valley View handled Brookville 49-21 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Spartans and the Blue Devils were deadlocked at 14-14 heading to the third quarter.

Germantown Valley View jumped over Brookville 35-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Germantown Valley View and Brookville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Brookville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Germantown Valley View faced off against Middletown Madison and Brookville took on Dayton Oakwood on Sept. 29 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

