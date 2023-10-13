Delaware Olentangy Berlin eventually beat Marysville 34-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin opened with a 10-7 advantage over Marysville through the first quarter.

The Bears opened a huge 24-7 gap over the Monarchs at the intermission.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin thundered to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Marysville played in a 24-10 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Marysville faced off against Dublin Jerome and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Hilliard Darby on Sept. 29 at Hilliard Darby High School.

