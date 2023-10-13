After jumping in front early, Galion held off Caledonia River Valley squad for a 42-35 win at Galion High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Galion opened with a 28-14 advantage over Caledonia River Valley through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Caledonia River Valley stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 35-28.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 42-35.

Last season, Galion and Caledonia River Valley faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Galion faced off against Marengo Highland and Caledonia River Valley took on Shelby on Sept. 29 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.