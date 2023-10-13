Canal Winchester Harvest Prep knocked off Pataskala Licking Heights 34-18 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Canal Winchester Harvest Prep a 12-7 lead over Pataskala Licking Heights.

The Hornets moved ahead by earning a 16-12 advantage over the Warriors at the end of the second quarter.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-16 lead over Pataskala Licking Heights.

The Warriors held on with a 14-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Pataskala Licking Heights faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against Zanesville and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Richmond Heights on Sept. 29 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.