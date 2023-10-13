Granville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newark Licking Valley 45-20 at Granville High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Granville darted in front of Newark Licking Valley 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Aces opened a small 32-20 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Blue Aces held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Granville and Newark Licking Valley played in a 16-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Granville faced off against Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Newark Licking Valley took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Sept. 29 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

