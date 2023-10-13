Danville rolled past Mt. Gilead for a comfortable 53-20 victory at Mt. Gilead High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Danville an 8-3 lead over Mt. Gilead.

The Blue Devils registered a 16-6 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Danville breathed fire to a 38-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 15-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mt Gilead faced off against Centerburg and Danville took on Cardington-Lincoln on Sept. 29 at Danville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.