Galion Northmor rolled past Centerburg for a comfortable 48-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Galion Northmor breathed fire in front of Centerburg 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Knights opened an immense 48-0 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Trojans enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Galion Northmor faced off against Howard East Knox and Centerburg took on Mt Gilead on Sept. 29 at Centerburg High School.

