Fredericktown scored early and often in a 38-16 win over Cardington-Lincoln on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Fredericktown opened with a 12-0 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Freddies’ offense jumped in front for a 25-8 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Fredericktown stormed to a 38-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Danville and Fredericktown took on Loudonville on Sept. 29 at Fredericktown High School.

