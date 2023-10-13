Celina’s defense throttled Defiance, resulting in a 17-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

Celina’s offense moved in front for a 3-0 lead over Defiance at halftime.

Celina moved to a 10-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Celina got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Celina and Defiance played in a 15-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Celina faced off against Lima Bath and Defiance took on Elida on Sept. 29 at Elida High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.