Castalia Margaretta’s defense throttled Gibsonburg, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Castalia Margaretta a 7-0 lead over Gibsonburg.

The Polar Bears fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Golden Bears’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Castalia Margaretta and Gibsonburg were both scoreless.

The Polar Bears held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Gibsonburg and Castalia Margaretta played in a 29-26 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Castalia Margaretta faced off against Tiffin Calvert and Gibsonburg took on Kansas Lakota on Sept. 29 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.