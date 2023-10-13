Bellefontaine took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 28-23 victory over upstart Plain City Jonathan Alder in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Bellefontaine a 15-0 lead over Plain City Jonathan Alder.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Pioneers fought to 22-17.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Bellefontaine and Plain City Jonathan Alder played in a 27-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off against London and Bellefontaine took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Sept. 29 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

