Archbold seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 59-22 over Hamler Patrick Henry on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Hamler Patrick Henry started on steady ground by forging an 8-3 lead over Archbold at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks kept a 37-22 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Archbold thundered to a 59-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Archbold played in a 20-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Archbold faced off against Swanton and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Liberty Center on Sept. 29 at Liberty Center High School.

