Convoy Crestview’s defense throttled Spencerville, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Convoy Crestview darted in front of Spencerville 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Bearcats’ expense.

Convoy Crestview thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Spencerville faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Convoy Crestview faced off against Bluffton and Spencerville took on Harrod Allen East on Sept. 29 at Harrod Allen East High School.

