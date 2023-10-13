Bluffton’s defense throttled Harrod Allen East, resulting in a 42-0 shutout at Harrod Allen East High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Bluffton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Harrod Allen East through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Harrod Allen East and Bluffton played in a 30-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Harrod Allen East faced off against Spencerville and Bluffton took on Convoy Crestview on Sept. 29 at Bluffton High School.

