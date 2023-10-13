Columbus Grove scored early and often in a 56-6 win over Ada for an Ohio high school football victory at Ada High on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Columbus Grove a 21-0 lead over Ada.

Columbus Grove opened a colossal 42-0 gap over Ada at the intermission.

Columbus Grove pulled to a 56-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Ada squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ada faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Columbus Grove took on Leipsic on Sept. 29 at Leipsic High School.

