Genoa Area’s defense throttled Rossford, resulting in a 56-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Genoa Area opened with a 28-0 advantage over Rossford through the first quarter.

The Comets opened a huge 49-0 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Genoa Area roared to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Genoa Area and Rossford faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Genoa Area High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Rossford faced off against Millbury Lake and Genoa Area took on Maumee on Sept. 29 at Genoa Area High School.

