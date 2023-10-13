Defense dominated as Defiance Tinora pitched a 38-0 shutout of Edgerton on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Defiance Tinora opened with a 7-0 advantage over Edgerton through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Defiance Tinora breathed fire to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Defiance Tinora and Edgerton played in a 31-6 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Edgerton faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Defiance Tinora took on Defiance Ayersville on Sept. 29 at Defiance Ayersville.

