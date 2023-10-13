Defiance Ayersville grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 38-35 win against Haviland Wayne Trace during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Defiance Ayersville opened with a 32-6 advantage over Haviland Wayne Trace through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Raiders outpointed the Pilots 29-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Defiance Ayersville faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Defiance Tinora and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Antwerp on Sept. 29 at Antwerp High School.

