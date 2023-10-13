Fremont Ross raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 71-8 win over Toledo Waite on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Fremont Ross opened with a 23-8 advantage over Toledo Waite through the first quarter.

The Little Giants registered a 57-8 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Fremont Ross thundered to a 64-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Little Giants held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Toledo Waite faced off against Toledo Start and Fremont Ross took on Oregon Clay on Sept. 29 at Oregon Clay High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.