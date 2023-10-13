It was a tough night for Toledo Whitmer which was overmatched by Findlay in this 40-14 verdict.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a meager 19-14 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Toledo Whitmer and Findlay squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Findlay High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Perrysburg and Findlay took on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on Sept. 29 at Findlay High School.

