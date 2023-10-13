Arlington rolled past Van Buren for a comfortable 28-6 victory during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Arlington an 8-0 lead over Van Buren.

The Red Devils registered a 15-6 advantage at intermission over the Black Knights.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Arlington and Van Buren played in a 35-10 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Arlington faced off against McComb and Van Buren took on Pandora-Gilboa on Sept. 29 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

