Findlay Liberty-Benton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-3 win over Arcadia for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Findlay Liberty-Benton a 21-0 lead over Arcadia.

The Eagles opened a mammoth 28-3 gap over the Redskins at the intermission.

Findlay Liberty-Benton steamrolled to a 42-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Arcadia faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Arcadia faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Sept. 29 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

