SYCAMORE — Connor McMichael ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries as Colonel Crawford roughed up Mohawk 41-12 on Friday night in a Northern 10 football game.

McMichael ripped off a 47-yard TD bolt in the first quarter to help stake the Eagles to a 20-0 first-quarter lead.

He added a 60-yard scoring jaunt in the second period as C.C. raced to a 34-0 halftime gap.

The second half started with a running clock and Trevor Vogt’s second TD pass of the game made it 41-0 heading to the final 12 minutes.

The Warriors scored a pair of touchdowns in the final stanza.

For the Eagles, Micah Thomas had 90 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter as C.C. racked up 397 yards of total offense.

Colonel Crawford improved to 8-1 overall, 5-1 in the Northern 10. The Eagles travel to Buckeye Central next week.

Mohawk dips to 1-9, 1-6, and winds up its season at Bucyrus.