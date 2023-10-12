OHSAA girls soccer scores for October 12, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Kalida allows no points against Columbus Grove

Kalida’s defense throttled Columbus Grove, resulting in a 2-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer action on Oct. 12.

Kalida thundered in front of Columbus Grove 1-0 to begin the final half.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

The last time Columbus Grove and Kalida played in a 3-1 game on Oct. 13, 2021.

In recent action on Oct. 3, Columbus Grove faced off against Bluffton and Kalida took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Oct. 5 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

St. Marys and Findlay Liberty-Benton tie

St. Marys and Findlay Liberty-Benton proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 2-2 knot during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Oct. 12.

The two squads struggled evenly in the second half, settling for a 2-2.

Warsaw River View defense stifles Zanesville West Muskingum

A suffocating defense helped Warsaw River View handle Zanesville West Muskingum 3-0 in Ohio girls soccer on Oct. 12.

The last time Zanesville West Muskingum and Warsaw River View played in a 2-1 game on Oct. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Warsaw River View took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Sept. 28 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.