OHSAA boys soccer scores for October 12, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Celina allows no points against Wapakoneta

A suffocating defense helped Celina handle Wapakoneta 5-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 12.

In recent action on Sept. 30, Celina faced off against Kalida and Wapakoneta took on Elida on Oct. 2 at Elida High School.

Metamora Evergreen shuts out Genoa Area

Metamora Evergreen’s defense throttled Genoa Area, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in Ohio boys soccer action on Oct. 12.

Metamora Evergreen opened with a 3-0 advantage over Genoa Area through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Swanton.

Spencerville outlasts Lima Central Catholic

Spencerville notched a win against Lima Central Catholic 3-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 12.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 1-1 tie through the first half.

The Bearcats got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

Last season, Spencerville and Lima Central Catholic squared off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 2, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Ottoville and Spencerville took on Cory-Rawson on Oct. 7 at Spencerville High School.

West Milton Milton-Union squeezes past New Lebanon Dixie

West Milton Milton-Union posted a narrow 2-1 win over New Lebanon Dixie for an Ohio boys soccer victory at New Lebanon Dixie High on Oct. 12.

The first half gave West Milton Milton-Union a 2-0 lead over New Lebanon Dixie.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Greyhounds’ spirited second-half performance.

Westerville North allows no points against Dublin Scioto

Defense dominated as Westerville North pitched a 1-0 shutout of Dublin Scioto in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 12.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.

The Warriors held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Last season, Westerville North and Dublin Scioto faced off on Oct. 11, 2022 at Dublin Scioto High School.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Westerville North faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.